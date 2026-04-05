Iran war starts pinching US; gas prices, transport costs surge

“I don’t think the US will avoid it. These are global markets,” Rachel Ziemba, a New York-based analyst who advises corporations on geopolitical risk, was quoted by The Washington Post as saying.

“Experts, even a week ago, were worried. Now they are more worried,” she said.

"If transportation costs start rising, it's going to bleed through in other prices," Austan Goolsbee, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, was quoted as saying by CBS.

"So I think it's in the near term, but not immediate, that you would start to see that weighing down of the consumer — they would just get sticker shock. People were already highly concerned about affordability and the cost of living, and this would just be piling onto it," he said.