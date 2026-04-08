US-Iran ceasefire, drop in crude oil prices fuel rally in stock markets; Sensex jumps 4 pc

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 2,988.82 points or 4 per cent to 77,605.40. The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 890.35 points or 3.85 per cent to 24,014.

From the 30-Sensex firms, InterGlobe Aviation jumped the most by nearly 10 per cent. Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Finance, Maruti, UltraTech Cement and Mahindra & Mahindra were also among the prominent gainers.

Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma and Power Grid were the laggards from the pack.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, tumbled 13.70 per cent to USD 94.44 per barrel.