India-US ties: Ambassador Gor outlines 'win-win' economic growth, highlights security cooperation as core strategic pillar

Elaborating on the US' defence and security cooperation with India, he said it represents the "most strategically significant" area of collaboration between the two sides and mentioned cooperation under the framework of Quad.

"My vision is to transform the US-India relationship into the defining strategic partnership of the 21st century, one that delivers tangible benefits for both our nations," he said.

The envoy's remarks came amid efforts by New Delhi and Washington to solidify bilateral ties following a turbulent spell triggered by the US policy on tariffs.