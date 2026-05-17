US nuclear industry delegation in India to explore opportunities

The delegation will also understand from state governments how they can support the state’s nuclear projects and build manufacturing partnerships at the local level.

The members will interact with government officials and private sector leaders keen to explore opportunities in the civil nuclear sector available since the enactment of the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) law in December last year.

The SHANTI Act replaced the Atomic Energy Act of 1964 and the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage (CNLD) Act of 2010. The CNLD Act had tougher liability provisions on nuclear suppliers which global companies found to be an impediment to exploring the Indian market.