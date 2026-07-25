Bill introduced in US Senate seeks 3-year pause on H-1B visas, codify USD 100K fee

The bill seeks to pause new H-1B visas for three years and then restart the programme under far tighter limits and higher standards.

It also seeks to codify President Donald Trump's USD 100,000 fee for each H-1B petition.

The Boston-based First Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday denied the Trump administration's motion to stay US District Judge Leo T Sorokin's June 8 ruling that struck down the fee, terming it an unlawful tax not authorised by Congress.

The bill also proposes to permanently replace the random lottery in statute with a wage-based selection system and bans concurrent employment and third-party staffing-agency models.

It also seeks to end the "dual intent" provision for H-1B visa holders and prevent H-class visa holders from bringing dependents.

The proposed legislation would also bar federal agencies from sponsoring or employing non-immigrant visa holders.