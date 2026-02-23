US futures fall while Asian markets are mostly higher after the Supreme Court nixes Trump's tariffs

The future for the S&P 500 lost 0.7% and that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.6%. The future for the Nasdaq composite index was down 0.8%.

On Friday, Wall Street kept calm after the Supreme Court's ruling against Trump's sweeping tariffs, which had triggered panic in financial markets when they were announced last year.

The S&P 500 rose 0.7% to 6,909.51. It had been flipping between small gains and losses before the court's ruling, following discouraging reports showing slowing growth for the U.S. economy and faster inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.5% to 49,625.97. The Nasdaq composite rose 0.9% to 22,886.07.

Tariffs also aren't going away, even with the Supreme Court's ruling. Trump in the afternoon said he would use other avenues to put taxes on imports from other countries after calling the court's decision terrible.

“Just so you understand, we have tariffs, we just have them in a different way,” Trump told reporters in an afternoon briefing. He said he would sign an executive order to impose a 10% global tariff under a law that could limit it to 150 days. He later raised that to 15%.