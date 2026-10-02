US futures climb as oil prices ease, investors await jobs report

The push on Europe comes as the US sent another aircraft carrier and more troops to the Middle East, and as President Donald Trump threatened more possible escalations against Iran.

The US military is deploying thousands of troops aboard a group of ships, including a third aircraft carrier, to the Middle East, according to a US official on Thursday, after Trump on Wednesday threatened to “blow them up” or make a deal, referring to Iran, in an exchange with reporters.

Brent crude, the international standard, lost 2.4 per cent to below USD 100 a barrel, at USD 99.88, after advancing on Thursday. That's still well above the approximately USD 72 per barrel level in late February before the war. Benchmark US crude declined 3.7 per cent to USD 89.47 a barrel.

Investors and traders are monitoring closely the US monthly jobs report for September to be released on Friday, as the data could provide more insight into the likelihood of an October interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve, after the Fed raised rates in September for the first time in three years.