US futures, Asian shares open lower, oil prices soar as US and Israeli attack Iran

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng lost 1.6 per cent to 26,215.91, and the Shanghai Composite index was flat at 4,163.01.

Taiwan's benchmark lost 0.6 per cent and Singapore's dropped 1.9 per cent. In Bangkok, the SET fell 2.1 per cent.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 shed 0.3 per cent to 9,173.50.

Markets were closed in South Korea for a holiday.

The price of gold, usually viewed as a safe haven for investment in times of uncertainty, rose 2.4 per cent to about USD 5,371 per ounce.