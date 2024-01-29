US firm to build resort in Ayodhya

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department has signed an agreement with the American firm Anjali Investment LLC for the construction of a 100-room resort in Ayodhya.

State Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh said after the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla, Ayodhya is witnessing an unexpected increase in the number of devotees and tourists. The state government is working to facilitate the visit of tourists, and to provide them lodging in the temple town, he said.

The owner of the American real estate company, Ramesh Nanguranuri, who is originally from Hyderabad but into real estate business in America, has signed an agreement with UP Tourism department to construct a resort in Ayodhya. He said land has also been identified for establishing the resort, adding that the investment policy of the tourism department is favourable for investors.

Singh said constant efforts are being made to achieve this feat with the increased flow of foreign tourists too. After the inauguration of Ram Temple, the state government is encouraging investment in hotels and resorts, so that the tourists coming in get better facilities, he said.