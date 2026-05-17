US Fed likely to hold rates through 2026 as inflation risks overshadow labour market weakness: Report

The brokerage noted that inflation risks now decisively outweighed labour market concerns, keeping the Fed on hold for the rest of CY26.

Elara Securities withdrew its earlier forecast of three 75 bps rate cuts in CY26, citing incremental inflationary pressure from the US-Iran conflict against a backdrop of a softening but steady labour market. The brokerage said the trajectory of inflation had turned upward and that the Fed's 2% target was no longer achievable in its view..

"With upside inflation risks set to outweigh downside risks to the labour market for a major part of the year, we withdraw our call of three rate cuts of 75bp in CY26E and now expect the Federal Reserve to hold rates," Elara noted.