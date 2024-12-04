US Embassy announces recruitment for 20th Nexus business incubator cohort

NEW DELHI: The US Embassy in New Delhi has announced that Nexus, a premier business incubator, is currently accepting applications for its 20th cohort which will begin a nine-week training programme on February 2, 2025.

Since the launch of the first cohort in 2017, 230 Indian entrepreneurs and 19 cohorts have graduated from Nexus, and collectively raised over $90 million dollars in external funding.

The programme provides an opportunity for 15-Indian startup firms to get specialised training from Indian and American experts to sharpen their value propositions, define their target markets, get market feedback on product/ technology and create milestones to bring their companies to the market. This latest cohort will also explore the influence of artificial intelligence on startup ventures and the importance of mental health for entrepreneurs, as per a release.

Following the initial nine-week training programme, up to four companies will be invited to remain at Nexus for more in-depth support. These companies will be given full access to incubator facilities and network for up to an additional eight months. During this time, the Nexus team of experts will also work with them to take their companies to the next level by helping them get their products to market, grow their customer and revenue bases and, if appropriate, obtain funding to scale their operations.

Entrepreneurs interested in applying for this programme should submit applications by January 5, 2025. Selected participants will be notified by January 17, 2025.

To deliver training for Nexus’ 20th cohort, the US Embassy is partnering with the Global Training and Development Institute (GTDI) at the University of Connecticut (UConn). The programme is funded by a grant from the US Embassy in New Delhi and the US Department of State. GTDI works together with the Daigle Labs at UConn’s School of Business to provide participants from across India the perspectives and the critical tools for exploring the development of new and emerging ventures.