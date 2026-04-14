US blockade likely to cut off 2 million barrels a day of Iran oil from market

Crude oil prices, as a result, hit $107 a barrel (bbl) on Monday, before cooling off to below $100/bbl on Tuesday on renewed hopes of talks between the two nations. In the last one week, Brent crude oil prices have surged 6.5 per cent to nearly $98/bbl now. As the latest peace talks between the US and Iran have failed to yield any result, Nomura sees an increased likelihood of higher war risk premium on oil prices.

With President Trump now threatening to completely block the SoH for all inbound and outbound ships, Nomura expects the oil supply situation to deteriorate further. The rise in oil prices in the last few weeks, Nomura said, has more than compensated for the fall in export volumes of Saudi Arabia, with its oil revenues rising 4 per cent year-on-year in March.

Saudi Arabia, reports suggest, has achieved full oil flow capacity of 7mbpd on its East-West pipeline that bypasses the Strait of Hormuz and opens into the Red Sea. "Assuming that 2mbpd is used by its refineries in the western coast, we might still expect higher export volumes from Saudi Arabia going forward (5mbpd) compared to what it did in March 2026 (4.4mbpd). The UAE also did relatively well as compared with other gulf countries, with a minor 3 per cent y-o-y drop in oil revenues," Nomura said. Iran, according to Banka's estimates, has been the biggest beneficiary since the war broke out in terms oil revenues that rose 36 per cent y-o-y in March 2026 to $5.7 billion.