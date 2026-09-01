UPI transactions near record level of Rs 29.8 lakh cr in Aug; volume at all-time high of 24.51 bn

UPI transactions touched a record high of Rs 29.9 lakh crore in May and July 2026.

As per the data released on Tuesday, UPI transactions in volume terms touched a record of 24.51 billion in August, much higher than 23.66 billion in the previous month.

The volume was 22.72 billion in June and 23.2 billion in May of this year.

The value of transactions was Rs 29.82 lakh crore in August, up from Rs 24.85 lakh crore in the same month a year ago, registering 20 per cent annual growth.

At the same time, UPI volume rose by 22 per cent on an annual basis to 24.51 billion in August as against 19.63 billion in the same month last year, according to NPCI data.