UPI payments surge 33 pc to 228.5 billion transactions in 2025, Bharat BillPay up 40 pc

The report from Worldline said that UPI’s growth was broad‑based, with both person-to-person (P2P) and person-to-merchant (P2M) transactions rising, with the latter recording a 34 per cent growth to 143.82 billion transactions.

The overall average ticket size for UPI fell 9 per cent to Rs. 1,314, while merchant payments’ average ticket size dropped to Rs. 592, reflecting the digitisation of small-ticket purchases.