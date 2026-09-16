UPI fee: Why govt is putting a price on big merchant payments

WHY NOW?

The move ends a zero-MDR regime that has been in place since January 2020, when the government scrapped merchant fees on UPI and RuPay debit card transactions to accelerate digital-payments adoption, compensating banks and fintechs instead through an annual budgetary incentive scheme.

Since then, UPI has grown far beyond the scale envisaged. The network processed 2,451 crore transactions valued at Rs 29.9 lakh crore in August 2026. At that scale, the cost of keeping the system reliable, secure and capable of handling ever-higher volumes has also risen.

NPCI has said industry estimates put the annual cost of operating UPI - servers, bandwidth, fraud prevention and bank technical support - at roughly Rs 20,000 crore a year. The Department of Financial Services separately told Parliament's Standing Committee on Finance that the payments industry spends about Rs 20,700 crore annually on P2M transactions alone.

A parliamentary committee report in March flagged that the absence of an MDR was making UPI financially difficult to sustain.

Against that, the government's actual subsidy outlay to compensate banks for providing UPI and RuPay payments without merchant fee has been a fraction of the estimated cost. The highest budgetary outgo was Rs 3,631 crore in FY2023-24. The Budget Estimate for FY2025-26, however, was just Rs 437 crore, although the eventual payout was raised to about Rs 2,196 crore.

The allocation for FY2026-27 is Rs 2,000 crore.

That gap between the cost of running an expanding payment network and the government's willingness or ability to fund it has been one of the reasons the payments industry has pushed for a regulated MDR.

Even in its best year, the subsidy has covered roughly a tenth of what industry says the network costs to run. NPCI, in its FAQ on the new framework, described the annual incentive as "short-term bridge funding rather than a permanent measure," adding that relying solely on budget allocations "creates funding uncertainty and limits long-term technology investments by banks and fintechs."

The Payments Council of India had pressed for years for the right to levy a controlled MDR on larger merchants rather than continue depending on the government dole.