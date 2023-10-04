upGrad’s Co-founder Mayank Kumar quits

NEW DELHI: Ronnie Screwvala-founded edtech unicorn upGrad’s Co-founder and Managing Director, Mayank Kumar, on Tuesday said he is stepping down as Chairperson of India Edtech Consortium (IEC) to prioritise his responsibilities at upGrad. Kumar said the past year and a half with the self-regulating body IEC has been rewarding.

“I’ve made a choice to prioritise my responsibilities at upGrad and move forward. upGrad is in a critical growth phase, requiring my full focus, attention, and time,” Kumar said. He said this decision will enable another capable individual to step up and lead the consortium effectively.