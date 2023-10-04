Begin typing your search...

upGrad’s Co-founder Mayank Kumar quits

Kumar said the past year and a half with the self-regulating body IEC has been rewarding.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|3 Oct 2023 9:51 PM GMT
upGrad’s Co-founder Mayank Kumar quits
X

Ronnie Screwvala

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

NEW DELHI: Ronnie Screwvala-founded edtech unicorn upGrad’s Co-founder and Managing Director, Mayank Kumar, on Tuesday said he is stepping down as Chairperson of India Edtech Consortium (IEC) to prioritise his responsibilities at upGrad. Kumar said the past year and a half with the self-regulating body IEC has been rewarding.

“I’ve made a choice to prioritise my responsibilities at upGrad and move forward. upGrad is in a critical growth phase, requiring my full focus, attention, and time,” Kumar said. He said this decision will enable another capable individual to step up and lead the consortium effectively.

BusinessupGradCo-founderMayank Kumar quitsMayank Kumar
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X