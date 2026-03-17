UpGrad to buy Unacademy in share swap deal

NEW DELHI: Ronnie Screwvala-led edtech major upGrad is set to acquire Unacademy in an all-stock, 100 per cent share swap deal.
Under the agreement, Unacademy co-founder Gaurav Munjal will continue to lead the company as CEO, focusing on online education products and global expansion.
“Unacademy and upGrad have signed a term sheet for upGrad to acquire Unacademy in a 100 per cent share swap deal. Neither side will disclose the valuation until closing, when the papers are filed and the transaction becomes public. I will be staying back as Co-Founder and CEO Unacademy with the Goal to build Great Online Products for Learners in India and Globally,” Unacademy CEO Gaurav Munjal said on X.
upGrad Co-Founder Ronnie Screwvala said the deal includes a “break fee” should the acquisition fail to close. Munjal noted Unacademy holds cash reserves of over $100 mn and has refocused its operations by consolidating company-operated centres with franchise partners.