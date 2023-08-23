University of Cambridge Online, Edureka in pact

CHENNAI: University of Cambridge Online is working with Edureka to bring higher education online courses, led by University of Cambridge academics, to India for the first time.

Edureka, part of Veranda Learning Solutions, is set to raise the standard of online higher education in India by offering three innovative courses crafted by Cambridge experts.

The courses now available on the Edureka platform include: Human–Computer Interaction for AI Systems Design: led by Professor Per Ola Kristensson, a distinguished expert in Interactive Systems Engineering at the University of Cambridge and computing entrepreneur in his own right.

This course equips learners with the skills to design AI systems with a human-centered approach. Participants will explore the dynamic field of Human-Computer Interaction and learn to create AI solutions that align with users’ needs and preferences.