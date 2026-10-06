Union Minister Pralhad Joshi to inaugurate Windergy India 2026 in Chennai on Oct 8

CHENNAI: Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, will officially inaugurate the 8th edition of "Windergy India", the country’s premier wind energy event, on October 8 here.
Establishing a high-level strategic tone for the three-day event, the grand inauguration ceremony will be graced by prominent national and state leaders, an official release here on Tuesday said.
Joshi will lead the inauguration, joined by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, Shripad Yesso Naik, Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy, and state Minister for Energy Resources and Law CTR Nirmal Kumar,.
The inauguration will also feature global MoU announcements and the launch of key sectoral reports, alongside recognition of states demonstrating leadership in the wind energy sector.
India added a record 6.05 GW of wind capacity in FY 2025-26, with cumulative capacity reaching 58.52 GW by August 2026.
With 28 GW under implementation, annual installations are targeted to reach 8 GW by 2027, supporting the goal of 100 GW by 2030, the release added.