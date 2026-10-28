Union Cabinet approves Rs 7,395 crore for PM Viksit Gram Swaraj Yojana

Vaishnaw said the scheme would enable panchayats to identify their local resources and constraints, and prepare development plans based on their specific needs.

"This is a paradigm change," the minister said, explaining that the approach would move away from schemes that prescribe interventions and instead strengthen local institutions to plan for their own development.

In an official statement, the Panchayati Raj Ministry called it a "next-generation governance transformation initiative aligned with the national vision of Viksit Bharat".

The scheme is approved for implementation from 2026-27 to 2030-31, co-terminus with the Sixteenth Finance Commission period.

Out of the scheme's outlay of Rs 7,395.55 crore, the Central share is Rs 4,869.48 crore and the states' share is Rs 2,526.07 crore.

A major focus of the scheme is capacity-building of elected representatives. General and specialised training will be provided to elected representatives to improve their functioning and governance capabilities.