Union Bank organises retail loan expo

NEW DELHI: State-owned Union Bank of India on Sunday said it organised a two-day retail loan expo and sanctioned housing, education and car loans at attractive rates.

A large number of builders, car dealers and VISA consultants of Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad participated in the expo, the bank said in a statement.

Besides, the bank waived its processing charge and loans were done in a hassle-free manner on the spot, it said.

Union Bank of India managing director A Manimekhalai inaugurated the event and handed over loan sanction letters to a few customers at the occasion in the presence of Chief General Manager (Delhi Zone) Kabir Bhattacharya, it added.