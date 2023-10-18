Unicommerce eyes tier 2, 3 cities to empower sellers: CEO

NEW DELHI: E-commerce enablement software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform Unicommerce’s CEO Kapil Makhija said on Tuesday that the company is planning to expand deeper into tier 2 and 3 cities and enable more sellers to offer their products across the country.

With most of the population residing in smaller cities, global and domestic brands are increasingly establishing warehousing and distribution facilities to tap their growth potential. “We have also witnessed increasing interest towards e-commerce among small sellers in these regions,” Makhija told IANS.

Additionally, Unicommerce is growing its presence in the international markets with clients across the UAE and Saudi Arabia in the Middle East and The Philippines, Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia across Southeast Asia.

“Unicommerce continues to grow stronger in India with its committed operations management and customer support team serving thousands of clients in the region,” he mentioned. Unicommerce announced its collaboration with Tasva, the men’s ethnic wear brand from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) and ace designer Tarun Tahiliani.

According to Makhija, the festive season is expected to witness a significant surge in order volumes, with customers showing a keen interest in various categories. Electronics, fashion, beauty, and personal care are traditionally the biggest categories that drive maximum volumes during the festive sale season.