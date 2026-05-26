Understanding Challenges in Health Insurance Claims in India

Health-related expenses can place a heavy burden on families, especially in cases of hospitalisation or prolonged treatment. In such situations, health insurance plays a crucial role by providing financial assistance. However, while coverage is intended to make medical costs manageable, the process of filing and receiving claims may be fraught with challenges. From confusion to procedural hurdles, understanding the issues can help make the claim journey easier.
Over the past decade, demand for health insurance coverage in the healthcare sector has increased steadily. According to the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), enrolment under various schemes has grown significantly. This rise is attributed to factors such as:
Rising hospitalisation costs: Medical inflation in India is among the highest globally.
Growing awareness: More people are recognising the need for insurance coverage.
Tax benefits: Premiums paid for insurance are eligible for deductions under income tax laws.
For households, opting for family health insurance has become a common approach. These policies extend coverage to multiple members under a single plan, which is often seen as more convenient and cost-effective.
Despite increased penetration, the claim process often poses challenges for policyholders. Below are some recurring issues:
One of the most frustrating experiences for policyholders is a claim rejection. Reasons usually include:
Pre-existing diseases not disclosed during policy purchase.
Exceeding policy limits or sub-limits.
Seeking treatment at non-network hospitals.
Many policyholders report delays even when documents are correctly submitted. Such delays can be attributed to:
Lengthy verification procedures.
Coordination gaps between hospitals and insurers.
Insufficient manpower to process claims during peak times.
Several customers feel they are not adequately informed about exclusions and terms. Policies often use complex language, making it difficult for the average person to fully understand coverage limits.
Missing or incorrect paperwork can stall claims. Supporting documents such as medical reports, prescriptions and hospital bills are crucial for approval. Even small discrepancies can cause rejection or delay.
The IRDAI has introduced several measures to enhance the claims process. These guidelines include time-bound settlement periods, mandatory disclosure of exclusions, and penalties for unnecessary delays. Additionally, hospitals under cashless networks are required to process claims promptly. However, implementation remains uneven, and many policyholders continue to report inconsistencies.
Insurers generally settle claims in two ways: cashless or reimbursement.
Cashless claims: Available at network hospitals, where the insurer directly settles bills with the healthcare provider. While faster, approval delays are still common.
Reimbursement claims: The policyholder pays upfront and later seeks reimbursement from the insurer. This requires careful record-keeping and timely submission of documents.
Both methods have their own set of challenges. For example, cashless claims may face hospital-insurer disputes, while reimbursement claims demand more effort from the policyholder.
Family-based policies simplify coverage but bring unique complications during claims, such as:
Shared sum insured: The entire family relies on a single pool of coverage, which can quickly deplete if multiple members fall ill.
Age factor: Premiums and claims can be affected by the age of the eldest member, leading to higher premiums or stricter terms.
Coordination issues: When several members are covered under one plan, claims may overlap, complicating settlements.
A recurring theme in claims-related complaints is the lack of awareness among policyholders. Many purchase insurance without fully reading the policy document. Key areas often misunderstood include:
Waiting periods before coverage begins.
Sub-limits for specific treatments.
Exclusions such as cosmetic surgeries or experimental treatments.
Greater transparency and consumer education can help reduce disputes during the claims stage.
The process of settling health insurance claims in India continues to face hurdles despite reforms. Common issues such as delays, rejections, and a lack of clarity in policy terms affect policyholders.
At the same time, the rapid expansion of coverage and regulatory efforts shows positive movement towards a more transparent and efficient system.
For individuals and families, understanding the nuances of policies—whether individual or family health insurance remains crucial. A claim settlement process that is smooth, timely, and fair not only benefits policyholders but also strengthens trust in the broader healthcare and insurance ecosystem.