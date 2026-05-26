Understanding Challenges in Health Insurance Claims in India

Common issues faced during health insurance claims

Despite increased penetration, the claim process often poses challenges for policyholders. Below are some recurring issues:

1. Claim Rejections

One of the most frustrating experiences for policyholders is a claim rejection. Reasons usually include:

Pre-existing diseases not disclosed during policy purchase.

Exceeding policy limits or sub-limits.

Seeking treatment at non-network hospitals.

2. Delays in Claim Settlement

Many policyholders report delays even when documents are correctly submitted. Such delays can be attributed to:

Lengthy verification procedures.

Coordination gaps between hospitals and insurers.

Insufficient manpower to process claims during peak times.

3. Lack of Transparency

Several customers feel they are not adequately informed about exclusions and terms. Policies often use complex language, making it difficult for the average person to fully understand coverage limits.

4. Documentation Issues

Missing or incorrect paperwork can stall claims. Supporting documents such as medical reports, prescriptions and hospital bills are crucial for approval. Even small discrepancies can cause rejection or delay.