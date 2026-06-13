Ultraviolette gears up for Tamil Nadu entry, sets sights on IPO in 18-24 months

The Bengaluru-based company, backed by investors including TDK Ventures, Qualcomm, Zoho and TVS Motors, is evaluating a manufacturing presence in TN as part of a broader growth strategy.



“We are in active conversations and it will take a couple of months” to firm up plans for TN, co-founder and CTO Niraj Rajmohan said on Friday while launching Ultraviolette’s second experience centre in Chennai.



The company has earmarked Rs 200 crore in capital expenditure over the next two years. While it has already signed an MoU in Karnataka to expand manufacturing, Chennai’s status as one of India’s largest automotive hubs has brought the state onto Ultraviolette’s radar for future investments.



At the same time, the company is stepping on the accelerator in Karnataka. “We are adding the second line to reach 60,000 capacity in the next couple of months,” Rajmohan said. The move will double capacity at its existing plant from 30,000 vehicles. A new facility under consideration could eventually take overall capacity to 2.5 lakh units.



Retail expansion is also underway. From a network of 42 stores, Ultraviolette plans to add at least three more outlets in the coming months as it widens its reach across key markets.