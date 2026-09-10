Ultraviolette chooses Tamil Nadu to set up Rs 779 crore BIGGA factory

The facility marks a significant expansion of Ultraviolette’s manufacturing footprint and will provide the capacity and infrastructure required to support the company’s next phase of growth in India and international markets.

The BIGGA Factory will ramp up to an annual manufacturing capacity of 250,000 vehicles in a phased manner, with infrastructure designed to scale production to 500,000 vehicles per annum as demand grows.

The facility will manufacture Ultraviolette’s Tesseract electric scooter, and provide the capacity and scale to support the company’s future product portfolio across multiple segments, including Sports, Crossover, Cruiser, Street and Scooters.