Ultraviolette chooses Tamil Nadu to set up Rs 779 crore BIGGA factory

BENGALURU/CHENNAI: Ultraviolette on Thursday announced plans to invest Rs 779 cr to establish its BIGGA (Big Global Ambition) Factory, a new manufacturing facility in Hosur.
The facility marks a significant expansion of Ultraviolette’s manufacturing footprint and will provide the capacity and infrastructure required to support the company’s next phase of growth in India and international markets.
The BIGGA Factory will ramp up to an annual manufacturing capacity of 250,000 vehicles in a phased manner, with infrastructure designed to scale production to 500,000 vehicles per annum as demand grows.
The facility will manufacture Ultraviolette’s Tesseract electric scooter, and provide the capacity and scale to support the company’s future product portfolio across multiple segments, including Sports, Crossover, Cruiser, Street and Scooters.
The project is expected to create approximately 2,000 job opportunities in its initial phase, scaling further over the next five years, as the facility scales its operations.
Narayan Subramaniam, co-founder & CEO, Ultraviolette, said “We are at an inflection point in Ultraviolette’s journey. Over the last few years, we have built our foundation around technology, performance and product innovation; the next phase is about building the scale to take that foundation much further.
The BIGGA Factory is a significant step in that direction, giving us the manufacturing capacity and infrastructure to scale Tesseract and our future products, while creating the ability to serve a much larger customer base in India and international markets. Our current facility in Bengaluru will continue its regular operations alongside the BIGGA factory, strengthening our long-term manufacturing and technology footprint in India.”
“Hosur is a key manufacturing hub with a well-established automotive ecosystem, significant supply-chain advantages and close proximity to Ultraviolette’s R&D operations and existing supplier network.
These strategic advantages, combined with the scale, precision and manufacturing agility of the BIGGA factory, will enable us to deliver the Tesseract and our future products to customers in India and international markets while maintaining the highest standards of quality and performance. The BIGGA factory will further strengthen our ability to innovate and contribute to India’s emergence as a global hub for electric-vehicle technology and manufacturing,” said Niraj Rajmohan, co-founder & CTO, Ultraviolette.
The TN government will facilitate the allotment of land for the manufacturing facility in Hosur at SIPCOT Industrial Park, Shoolagiri. The BIGGA Factory is strategically located within one of India’s established automotive manufacturing ecosystems, with proximity to Bengaluru, Ultraviolette’s R&D operations and its wider supplier network, as per a release.
The BIGGA factory is being designed as a future-ready manufacturing ecosystem, bringing together advanced digital systems, automation and quality engineering to create a highly scalable and agile production environment, it said.