The BIGGA Factory has been designed as a future-ready manufacturing unit and will ramp up to an annual production capacity of 2,50,000 vehicles in a phased manner, with infrastructure planned to support production scaling to 5,00,000 vehicles per year as demand grows.

With a significant investment of Rs 779 crore, the facility will serve as the manufacturing hub for Ultraviolette's electric vehicles, led by the Tesseract scooter and Shockwave motorcycle, while supporting the company's expanding portfolio across multiple other motorcycle and scooter segments.