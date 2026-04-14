UltraTech phases out Sankar, Coromandel, Raasi of ICL

CHENNAI: India’s No 1 cement major, UltraTech Cement has phased out the legacy brands of its subsidiary, India Cements such as Sankar, Coromandel and Raasi, from April 1, folding them into a unified UltraTech branding strategy, multiple industry sources told DT NEXT.
The revamp marks the closure for some of south India’s most recognisable cement brands, long associated with marquee infrastructure and housing projects. Incidentally, this is also the first major change effected in India Cements (ICL) by UltraTech after it acquired the over seven-decade-old cement behemoth in 2024. The brand strategy also comes at a time when ICL is witnessing a turnaround and all the plants are operating at high capacity.
Sources indicated that UltraTech will progressively transition all products to its flagship brand, in line with its broader strategy of creating a pan-India identity and leveraging scale.
“The intent is to simplify the brand architecture and drive stronger recall under a single name,” a person familiar with the development said.
The timing is significant. It comes soon after the Aditya Birla Group, along with partners acquired IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).
According to sources, the group plans to leverage the RCB brand and its players to market its wider building materials portfolio (cement, paints, cables and wires) while strengthening engagement with dealers and consumers through digital and on-ground campaigns.
The transition also draws the curtain on brands that helped build some of India’s most iconic structures. Sankar Cement has been associated with projects such as the Idukki Dam and Adur Bridge in Kerala, Pamban Bridge and Manimuthar Dam in Tamil Nadu, the Vivekananda Rock Memorial, Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant, and key RBI and IIT buildings in Chennai.
Coromandel Cement, meanwhile, has been used in modern infrastructure, including the Infosys campus in Bengaluru and the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Notably, the rejig will also see the discontinuation of Conkrete Super King, a premium brand launched by India Cements in 2022 to capitalise on the popularity of its IPL franchise and five time champion, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and its iconic captain MS Dhoni. The brand was positioned to tap into strong regional and emotional connect, particularly in Tamil Nadu.
India Cements, founded over 75 years ago, grew into one of south India’s largest producers with a capacity of about 16 million tonnes and a strong multi-state presence.
Its brands built deep loyalty among architects, engineers and dealers over decades.
While the legacy names may fade, sources said UltraTech is betting that a sharper, unified brand backed by high-visibility marketing will help it consolidate market leadership.