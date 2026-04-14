UltraTech phases out Sankar, Coromandel, Raasi of ICL

The revamp marks the closure for some of south India’s most recognisable cement brands, long associated with marquee infrastructure and housing projects. Incidentally, this is also the first major change effected in India Cements (ICL) by UltraTech after it acquired the over seven-decade-old cement behemoth in 2024. The brand strategy also comes at a time when ICL is witnessing a turnaround and all the plants are operating at high capacity.

Sources indicated that UltraTech will progressively transition all products to its flagship brand, in line with its broader strategy of creating a pan-India identity and leveraging scale.

“The intent is to simplify the brand architecture and drive stronger recall under a single name,” a person familiar with the development said.