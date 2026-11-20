On its 80th anniversary year, the company has spelt out its growth plans, expanding its manufacturing capabilities and strengthening its position as a key supply chain partner for electrical infrastructure projects across India, the UK and international markets.

Delivered in under 14 months from foundation laying to the start of trial production, the 14-acre facility increases manufacturing capacity sixfold, with an annual production capacity of up to 20,000MVA.

The site supports the group's workforce of over 650 employees and includes three climate-controlled manufacturing bays, a dedicated ISO Class 8 cleanroom winding facility. A 1.8MW solar photo voltaic installation is planned for Phase 1.