CHENNAI: The UK-based Wilson Power Solutions Group has opened its new transformer manufacturing facility in Chennai, entailing an investment of £23 million.
On its 80th anniversary year, the company has spelt out its growth plans, expanding its manufacturing capabilities and strengthening its position as a key supply chain partner for electrical infrastructure projects across India, the UK and international markets.
Delivered in under 14 months from foundation laying to the start of trial production, the 14-acre facility increases manufacturing capacity sixfold, with an annual production capacity of up to 20,000MVA.
The site supports the group's workforce of over 650 employees and includes three climate-controlled manufacturing bays, a dedicated ISO Class 8 cleanroom winding facility. A 1.8MW solar photo voltaic installation is planned for Phase 1.
The site inauguration event was held on October 28 and attended by Keerthana Sampath, TN Industries minister, alongside guests of honour S Vijayakumar, MLA, Gummidipoondi; Mia Lupoli, first secretary, trade, energy and infrastructure, British High Commission; and Pallavi Verma, executive director, Guidance Tamil Nadu.
Designed to manufacture transformers rated up to 80MVA and 132kV, the new facility will enable Wilson Power Solutions India to meet increasingly complex power infrastructure requirements across domestic and international markets.
The company has also committed a further investment of Rs 300 crore to expand its product portfolio and manufacturing capacity.