UK hails deals worth 1 billion pounds as trade mission arrives in India

“Our trade deal with India opened the door, and now regional businesses are walking through it with our northern Mayors leading the way in building partnerships to drive jobs, investment and growth," Reynolds said in a pre-visit statement.

“From advanced manufacturing to education, we want to continue to deepen ties with one of the world’s fastest-growing economies to bring opportunity for businesses and consumers in all corners of both countries,” he said.

The deals announced to coincide with the visit include a 50 million pounds investment from Meta for Data Technologies (MFD) to fund AI research in the UK, and leading UK aviation services company, Menzies Aviation, seeking to generate over 600 million pounds in revenue with an expanded footprint in India.