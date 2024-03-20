Ujjivan Small Finance Bank revises interest rates

CHENNAI: With effect from March 7, 2024, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank has made adjustments to the ROI in the three key buckets for regular customers, NRO and NRE. Platina FD would get an additional interest rate of 0.20 pc and are applicable for deposits above Rs 1 crore to belowRs 2 crore only.

It offers highest interest rate for regular customers, NRO & NRE at 8.50 pc for 15 months and for senior citizens at 9.00 pc for 15 months. Ujjivan SFB allows monthly, quarterly and at maturity interest pay-out options. The tax saver fixed deposits comes with five years lock-in period. Ittira Davis, MD-CEO, Ujjivan SFB, said, “Our primary objective is to create a stronger deposit base that aligns with our overall strategy reinforcing our position as the leading retail mass market bank.”