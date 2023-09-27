Begin typing your search...

Ujjivan SFB launches 200th branch in south

IT serves 10.7 lakh+ customers in Karnataka and holds a substantial customer base of 22 lakh+ customers in south.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|27 Sep 2023 3:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-09-27 03:30:45.0  )
CHENNAI: Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited (Ujjivan SFB) has inaugurated its 200th branch at Kalaburagi, Karnataka. Ujjivan SFB aims to cultivate a diverse and stable customer base while prioritising digital banking and diversifying revenue streams.

IT serves 10.7 lakh+ customers in Karnataka and holds a substantial customer base of 22 lakh+ customers in south. Via its 686-branch network, it offers term deposits at attractive interest rates, with one of the highest fixed deposit interest rates at 8.25% for regular customers and 8.75% for senior citizens for a tenure of 12 months and a tenure of 80 weeks (560 days).

