Ujjivan SFB launches 200th branch in south

CHENNAI: Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited (Ujjivan SFB) has inaugurated its 200th branch at Kalaburagi, Karnataka. Ujjivan SFB aims to cultivate a diverse and stable customer base while prioritising digital banking and diversifying revenue streams.

IT serves 10.7 lakh+ customers in Karnataka and holds a substantial customer base of 22 lakh+ customers in south. Via its 686-branch network, it offers term deposits at attractive interest rates, with one of the highest fixed deposit interest rates at 8.25% for regular customers and 8.75% for senior citizens for a tenure of 12 months and a tenure of 80 weeks (560 days).