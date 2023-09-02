Begin typing your search...

Uday Kotak resigns as CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank

As an interim arrangement, Gupta will carry out the duties of the Managing Director & CEO until December 31, 2023, subject to the approval of the RBI.

ByPTIPTI|2 Sep 2023 11:13 AM GMT
Uday Kotak resigns as CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank
X
Head of Kotak Mahindra Bank Uday Kotak
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

NEW DELHI: Uday Kotak has resigned as the managing director and chief executive officer of Kotak Mahindra Bank, the bank said in a stock exchange filing on Saturday.

Joint managing director Dipak Gupta will be the chief executive until December 31, it said.

"Uday Kotak has ceased to be the Managing Director & CEO of the Bank, with effect from September 1, 2023 on account of his resignation considered at the Bank's Board meeting held today and has become a non-executive Director of the Bank," the filing said.

No reason was cited for Kotak's resignation.

As an interim arrangement, Gupta will carry out the duties of the Managing Director & CEO until December 31, 2023, subject to the approval of the RBI.

Uday Kotakmanaging directorchief executive officerKotak Mahindra Bankstock exchangefiling
PTI

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X