UCIL providing essential resource base for India’s nuclear power programme

UCIL, a PSU under the Department of Atomic Energy, celebrated its Diamond Jubilee Year, marking six decades since its incorporation on October 4, 1967 and its contribution to India’s nuclear power programme.

The celebrations brought together senior officials, scientists, engineers, technical personnel, employees and other stakeholders to commemorate an important milestone in UCIL’s institutional journey and to look ahead to the opportunities and shared responsibilities of the future.

Seema Jain, Member-Finance, Atomic Energy Commission, said, “The Diamond Jubilee Year of UCIL is a celebration of six decades of scientific capability, institutional experience and dedicated service to the nation”.

It is also an occasion to pay respectful homage to Dr Homi Jehangir Bhabha and the pioneers who laid the foundations of India’s uranium mining and processing capabilities, she mentioned.