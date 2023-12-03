Begin typing your search...

UBS to expand presence in U.S. market - Swiss paper

The fourth-largest asset manager in the United States plans to invest heavily over the next three years, Iqbal Kahn, head of its asset management division.

ByReutersReuters|3 Dec 2023 2:45 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-12-03 14:45:40.0  )
UBS to expand presence in U.S. market - Swiss paper
X
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

WASHINGTON: Swiss bank UBS (UBSG.S) plans to expand its presence in the U.S. market as part of its strategy to hit $150 billion in net new money, or inflow of new funds, per year, an executive told Swiss newspaper NZZ Am Sonntag in an interview published on Sunday.

The fourth-largest asset manager in the United States plans to invest heavily over the next three years, Iqbal Kahn, head of its asset management division, told the paper.

BusinessSwiss BankUBSU.S. MarketNet New Money
Reuters

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X