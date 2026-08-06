Uber building infrastructure to commercialise autonomous mobility at global scale: Q2 earnings report

In its Q2 2026 earnings report, Uber highlighted autonomous mobility as a key strategic priority, stating that it is "building the infrastructure to commercialize autonomous mobility at global scale."

The company said autonomous vehicle operations are already live in seven cities, with deployments planned in eight more cities by the end of 2026. The network spans locations including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Dallas, Austin, Atlanta, Riyadh, Las Vegas, the San Francisco Bay Area, Tokyo, Los Angeles, Munich, Zagreb, Zurich, London and Madrid through partnerships covering self-driving technology, hardware platforms and fleet management.

"Uber is building the infrastructure to commercialize autonomous mobility at global scale," the company said in the presentation, underscoring its ambition to become the operating platform for autonomous transportation worldwide.