UAE’s FiLLi Cafe now in India with Chennai outlet

The 1,600 sqft cafe was launched by Rafih Filli, Founder-CEO, FiLLi Cafe, and Tamil Nadu franchisee partners S Malarvizhi and K Adithya, of Avy Foods.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|19 Oct 2023 2:46 AM GMT
The first FiLLi Cafe had its beginnings in 2004 in Dubai when Rafih Filli took over his father's cafe located in the Al Mamzar area.

CHENNAI: UAE chai brand FiLLi Cafe, which has branches in the US and UK, launched its first outlet in India at Ashok Nagar, Chennai.

The 1,600 sqft cafe was launched by Rafih Filli, Founder-CEO, FiLLi Cafe, and Tamil Nadu franchisee partners S Malarvizhi and K Adithya, of Avy Foods.

The first FiLLi Cafe had its beginnings in 2004 in Dubai when Rafih Filli took over his father’s cafe located in the Al Mamzar area.

It is now established in the UAE, Canada, India, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UK, and the US.

Rafih Filli said, “We are excited to launch India’s first FiLLi Cafe in Chennai and it holds a special place among the expansion plans of the chai brand in the country.”

DTNEXT Bureau

