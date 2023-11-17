Two subsidiaries of Air Indiaget a brand makeover

CHENNAI: Air India Express and AirAsia India, both subsidiaries of the Tata-owned Air India, unveiled a common, refreshed branding as ‘Air India Express’, on a new Boeing B737–8 aircraft.

With a modern look and bold, bright colours and aircraft livery, the airline invited guests to “Fly As You Are,” announcing its intention to differentiate itself by making meaningful connections across places, people and cultures.

The unveiling was graced by Campbell Wilson, chairman of Air India Express, and Aloke Singh, MD, Air India Express, signalling the latest addition to the airline’s growing fleet of 58 aircraft. N Chandrasekaran, chairman, Tata Sons, said, “The Air India Express brand identity reflects the evolving aspirations of a resurgent new India, with a vision to be India’s smart connector, where innovation, efficiency, and seamless connectivity will bring air travel within reach for all.”