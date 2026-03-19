Two Easy Habits That Can Improve Your Retirement Plans

A lot of people save regularly but without a clear sense of whether their savings will be sufficient. This is where things can get difficult. When you do not measure, you cannot correct. Using a retirement calculator early forces you to face reality. It shows you how much money you might need, how inflation eats into savings, and how small delays cost you years of compounding.

When you use a retirement calculator in your 20s or early 30s, the numbers are forgiving. Small monthly investments look powerful because time is on your side. If you wait until your 40s, the required monthly savings jump sharply, and risk tolerance reduces. This clarity is uncomfortable, but it is necessary.