Two days of stock market slump wipes out Rs 18.60 lakh cr from investors' wealth

Weak global trends and unabated foreign fund outflows have also rattled investors' confidence.

In the last two trading sessions, the BSE benchmark Sensex has lost 3,325.9 points, or 4.41 per cent.

On Monday, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex tumbled 1,635.67 points, or 2.22 per cent, to settle at 71,947.55.

As investors fled from risky assets, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies tumbled Rs 18,60,662.29 crore to Rs 4,12,41,172.45 crore (USD 4.36 trillion) in two days.

This month alone, the BSE benchmark has crashed 9,339.64 points, or 11.48 per cent, ever since the West Asia conflict started on February 28.