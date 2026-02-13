Tweaked retail inflation starts at 2.75%

The new index will reflect changes in spending patterns since the last overhaul done more than a decade ago. CPI under the new series came in at 2.75 per cent for January, according to NSO.

The food inflation for January has worked out to be 2.13 per cent, and housing at 2.05 per cent. The retail inflation, under the old series with base year 2012, was 4.26 per cent in January 2025 and 1.33 per cent in December.

Headline inflation in rural areas during January was 2.73 per cent and in urban India 2.77 per cent, according to NSO data.