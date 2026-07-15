TVS Venu's Home Credit buys Varthana Finance

The transaction will strengthen TVS Venu’s position in India’s financial services sector and create opportunities to support Varthana’s next phase of growth.

Sudarshan Venu, chairman, TVS Motor Company, said, "India’s financial services sector continues to offer significant opportunities for long-term growth, driven by rising formalisation, expanding credit access and the increasing need for specialised lending solutions.

As we continue to build and scale our financial services platform, we remain focused on supporting high-quality institutions that address important customer needs across segments.