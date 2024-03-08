TVS Supply Chain Solutions expands warehouse footprint

CHENNAI: TVS Supply Chains Solutions has expanded its warehouse footprint in the country, by adding 6.50 lakh sqft additional space at its ultra-modern facility in Hosur, it said on Thursday. The global supply chain solutions provider, in a statement here, said with the latest expansion, the company’s total warehouse capacity has gone up to 21.85 million sqft from the earlier 21.2 million sqft in the country.

The additional space expansion would create 1,200 jobs of which 300 would comprise women, the release said, but did not divulge the details of the existing employee base at the Hosur unit. TVS Motor Company, director-CEO, KN Radhakrishnan formally inaugurated the facility in Hosur. TVS Supply Chain Solutions operates around 300 warehouses across five continents, the statement added.