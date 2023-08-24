TVS Supply Chain Solution makes debut on stock exchanges

CHENNAI: TVS Supply Chain Solutions Limited, promoted by TVS Mobility Private Limited, TS Rajam Rubbers Private Limited, Dhinrama Mobility Solution Private Limited, and Ramachandhran Dinesh, successfully listed on the stock exchanges after a successful IPO.

The stock listed at Rs 207.05 as against the issue price of Rs 197. The fresh issue will be utilised for payment of debt availed by the company and its subsidiaries - TVS LI UK and TVS SCS Singapore - and for general corporate purposes. Promoted by the erstwhile TVS Group and now part of TVS Mobility Group, TVS Supply Chain Solutions Limited (TVS SCS or company) is an India-based multinational company, who pioneered the development of the supply chain solutions market in India.

For the last 15 years, TVS SCS has managed large and complex supply chains across multiple industries in India and select global markets through customised tech-enabled solutions. The company’s global customers include 72 ‘Fortune Global 500 2021’ firms in the six-month period ended December 31, 2022. The company’s customers span across industries such as automotive, industrial, consumer, tech and tech infra, rail and utilities, and healthcare.