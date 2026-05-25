TVS Supply Chain nets Rs 18.4 cr in Q4, turns profitable

Led by robust growth in its India business, improved operational performance and continued momentum across key customer segments, the global supply chain solutions provider delivered strong double-digit growth in revenue, EBITDA and profitability during the quarter, while full-year revenue crossed the Rs 11,000 crore milestone.



For Q4 FY26, its consolidated revenue from operations grew 21.3 per cent year-on-year while its India business revenue grew 31.4 per cent YoY.



For the full-year, the adjusted PBT before exceptional items rose sharply to Rs 99.3 crore from Rs 37.3 crore in FY25, while FY26 PAT was at Rs 117 crore compared to a loss of Rs 9.6 crore in FY25.



Ravi Viswanathan, MD, TVSSCS, said, “the strong order pipeline and quarterly new business wins of Rs 524 crore provide us with good visibility for future growth.”