TVS Supply Chain nets Rs 18.4 cr in Q4, turns profitable

CHENNAI: TVS Supply Chain Solutions Limited (TVSSCS) recorded a net profit of Rs 18.4 crore in Q4 compared to a loss of Rs 3.9 crore reported in Q4 FY25.
Led by robust growth in its India business, improved operational performance and continued momentum across key customer segments, the global supply chain solutions provider delivered strong double-digit growth in revenue, EBITDA and profitability during the quarter, while full-year revenue crossed the Rs 11,000 crore milestone.
For Q4 FY26, its consolidated revenue from operations grew 21.3 per cent year-on-year while its India business revenue grew 31.4 per cent YoY.
For the full-year, the adjusted PBT before exceptional items rose sharply to Rs 99.3 crore from Rs 37.3 crore in FY25, while FY26 PAT was at Rs 117 crore compared to a loss of Rs 9.6 crore in FY25.
Ravi Viswanathan, MD, TVSSCS, said, “the strong order pipeline and quarterly new business wins of Rs 524 crore provide us with good visibility for future growth.”
He further added “The increase in Fortune Global 500 customers from 91 to 100 reflects our growing relevance as a strategic supply chain partner to leading global enterprises and the trust global customers place in our capabilities, domain expertise, and ability to deliver integrated and scalable solutions across markets."
Incidentally, as part of the transition plan, the board, at its meeting held
on Monday, took note of the resignation of Ravi Viswanathan, who will step down from the role of managing director with effect from June 30, 2026.
The Board also approved the appointment of Vikas Chadha, currently global CEO, as MD, with effect from 1 st July, 2026.
R Vaidhyanathan, global chief financial officer, TVSSCS, said, “We closed FY26 with an operating cash flow of Rs 243 crore, supported by improved profitability and effective working capital management. Our Q4 performance demonstrated a strong improvement in operational and financial metrics, driven by revenue growth, disciplined execution and focused cost management initiatives.