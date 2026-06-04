TVS Supply Chain, Italy's ALA newly-formed JV eyes Rs 2,000 cr revenue by 2031

TVS SCS will hold a 51 per cent stake in the JV, while ALA will own the remaining 49 per cent. The JV is expected to emerge as a significant growth driver for TVS SCS in India, with cumulative revenues projected to exceed Rs 2,000 cr by 2031.

Following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding earlier this year, TVS SCS and ALA Group saw active interest from multiple industry participants across the aerospace and defence ecosystem.