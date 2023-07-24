TVS SCS secures deal from UK's Centrica plc

CHENNAI: TVS Supply Chain Solutions (TVS SCS) with an FY 23 revenue of over $1.2 bn has announced that it has secured a business deal from the £34bn Centrica plc for its supply chain transformation.

This deal is for a period of 7 years plus option years.

The FTSE100 company and UK’s leading energy services and solutions company that also operates British Gas found TVS SCS to be the right service partner to manage and transform its supply chain operations.



TVS SCS, on its part, will provide its global supply chain expertise and offer a suite of its in-built, proprietary IT systems – Msys – and automate the supply chain in line with Centrica’s business requirements.

Ravi Viswanathan, MD, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, “I am sure this partnership with Centrica will add value to their energy services and solutions business, British Gas, through our tech-enabled supply chain solutions.”

David House, COO, British Gas, said, “This strategic collaboration marks a pivotal moment for Centrica as we enhance our capabilities to deliver exceptional energy services and solutions to our valued customers.”

TVS SCS, through its UK operations, manages circa 3 million items per day for customers across automotive, beverage, defence, healthcare, rail, and utilities sectors. It operates through 45 locations across the UK with around 3,000 employees.