TVS SCS records profit of Rs 10.6 cr in September quarter

CHENNAI: TVS Supply Chain Solutions Limited on Monday reported a profit after tax of Rs 10.6 cr for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, as against the loss of (Rs 21.9 cr) in Q2 FY24 on a Y-o-Y basis, which is also a 42.5 per cent increase on Q-o-Q basis.

Its H1 FY 25 PBT was at Rs 31.6 cr. as against the PBT of (Rs 41.6 cr) for H1 FY 24. The consolidated revenue for Q2 FY 25 grew by 11 per cent to Rs 2,512.9 cr as against Rs 2,262.9 cr in Q2 FY 24.

During the quarter, TVS SCS won a significant new contract with a large industrial customer in North America. This is a multi-year transformational engagement with total contract value in excess of Rs 2,200 crore.

Ravi Viswanathan, MD, TVS Supply Chain Solutions said, “The Q2 results demonstrate our ability to sustain growth momentum in both revenue and profit, amid ongoing macroeconomic challenges. New business wins have added Rs 280 crore of revenue for the quarter.

Ravi Prakash Bhagavathula, Global CFO, TVS Supply Chain Solutions said “Our Q2 results reflect sustained revenue growth, along with continued improvement in profitability driven by our focus on operational efficiency and cost management. Our ability to fund growth through internal resources has enabled us to effectively manage borrowings driving PBT.”