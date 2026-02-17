TVS SCS, Italy's ALA Group enter into defence pact

CHENNAI: TVS Supply Chain Solutions (TVS SCS) on Monday announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ALA Group, an Italy-based global aerospace and defence supply-chain integrator, to collaborate on opportunities in India’s expanding $28 billion aerospace and defence market.
The MoU establishes a strategic framework for the two companies to jointly pursue aerospace and defence supply chain opportunities, with a particular focus on defence offset programmes. The collaboration will initially focus on India, with potential to evaluate opportunities in other geographies over time.
As part of the proposed collaboration, TVS SCS and ALA Group will jointly provide integrated supply chain services across both production and aftermarket lifecycles for aerospace and defence programmes.
Currently, TVS SCS’ aerospace, defence and utilities operations generate approximately $140 million in annual revenues, largely anchored in defence and utility programmes in the UK. ALA Group (with revenues of $345 million in 2024), on the other hand, will contribute its global aerospace and defence domain expertise, technology platforms, and long-standing relationships.
R Dinesh, executive chairman, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, said, “This collaboration with ALA Group reflects our long-term strategy of building globally relevant capabilities in complex and regulated sectors.”
He further added, “Importantly, this partnership enables us to build on our established aftermarket and in-service supply chain strengths and extend our support to production programmes, particularly in aerospace where these capabilities are increasingly relevant.”
Ravi Viswanathan, MD, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, said, “India’s aerospace and defence sectors are at a clear inflection point, driven by indigenisation and global supply chain realignment.”
Vittorio Genna, CEO-co-founder, ALA Group, added, “From the beginning, ALA has focused on combining technical depth, operational excellence, and long-term partnerships. ”
Mauro Romano, CEO of ALA MENA said: “This partnership allows us to jointly build certified, end-to-end aerospace and defence supply-chain solutions, in India. It is a strategic step in positioning ALA as a global supply-chain system integrator with strong local execution.”
TVS SCS brings deep supply chain experience from its long-standing defence and utility sector operations in the United Kingdom, and accounts for over 30 per cent of the company’s UK business. The company has been supporting leading defence prime contractors for several years, managing approximately 250,000 NATO Stock Numbers (NSNs) and fulfilling around 2.5 million defence demands annually through a global supplier base of over 5,000 vendors.