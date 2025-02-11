TVS Motor to invest Rs 2,000 cr in Karnataka in 5 years

CHENNAI/BENGALURU: TVS Motor Company (TVSM) will set up a global capability center in Karnataka, expand its production and engineering capabilities in Mysuru, build a test track and set-up new company office infrastructure in the state.

Sudarshan Venu, MD, TVSM, outlined the company’s plan at the inaugural event of the Global Investors Meet (GIM), Invest Karnataka 2025. The company signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Karnataka government to invest Rs 2,000 crore in the state over the next 5 years.

Sudarshan Venu said, "We envision a capability center that will draw top talent and great ideas, and have research capability to be the birthplace of next-gen bikes. The office and allied infrastructure will bring together engineers, designers, innovators, AI and ML experts, who will define what is next! Karnataka is a place where great ideas take off and we are excited to expand our footprint in the state.”

“TVS Motor has emerged as the world’s fourth largest two wheeler company, with 58 million users globally - an achievement that would not be possible without the guidance of stakeholders in the government,” he added.

TVSM operates a manufacturing facility in Mysuru that employs more than 3,500 people and has an annual production capacity of 1.5 million vehicles. Two wheelers manufactured at the Mysuru factory fulfil domestic demand and are also exported. Export revenues alone from the factory is in excess of Rs 1,200 crore, out of a total of Rs 7,600 crores generated. The company will aim to double its export and overall revenues from its Mysuru operations.

The company operates two other factories in India – one on the outskirts of Bengaluru, spread over 300 acres in Hosur, and the other at Nalagarh in Himachal Pradesh.