TVS Motor sold 4,01,250 units last month

CHENNAI: TVS Motor Company on Sunday reported a 10 per cent rise in total sales at 4,01,250 units in November compared to 3,64,231 units in the same month last year. Total two-wheeler sales were up 12 per cent at 3,92,473 units last month as against 3,52,103 units in November 2023, the company said in a statement.

Domestic two-wheeler sales grew by 6 per cent at 3,05,323 units in November 2024, up from 2,87,017 units in the year-ago month.

The company said its electric vehicle sales rose 57 per cent last month to 26,292 units as compared to 16,782 units in the same month last year.

Three-wheeler sales were lower at 8,777 units last month as against 12,128 units in November 2023. Exports registered jumped 25 per cent to 93,755 units last month compared to 75,203 units in November 2023, the company said.